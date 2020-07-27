COVID-19: Kurdistan parliament to host the ministry of health

2020/07/27 | 18:14 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A media source in the ministry of health in Kurdistan region revealed that Minister will attend a session of Kurdistan Regional Parliament, which will be held on Monday to report the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, will attend a session of Kurdistan Parliament on Monday afternoon, noting that the minister will submit a report on the conditions of the pandemic in Kurdistan Region.

It is noteworthy that since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kurdistan Region: 10851 have tested positive, 5938 have recovered and 412 passed away.