Al-Kadhimi orders

2020/07/27 | 18:14 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, headed an extraordinary meeting devoted to discussing means to overcome the electric power crisis, in the presence of the Minister of Electricity, Majid Mahdi Hantoush.

According to a statement issued by Al-Kadhimi’s office, received by Shafaq News agency, "The meeting assessed the current crisis in power supply and ways to find quick solutions."

Al-Kadhimi said during the meeting, "the government and service departments are facing great challenges.



We have already started effective steps to find solutions, as mismanagement and corruption in the previous period have brought electricity to this bad situation."

He added, "We will spare no effort to facilitate the task of the Ministry of Electricity to provide the best services to the citizens and alleviate their sufferings."

Al-Kadhimi directed, "immediate attention to network maintenance operations at the level of residential neighborhoods," in addition to, "harnessing all the capabilities of the state to overcome this crisis and bypass bureaucratic measures."