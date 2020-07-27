COVID-19: Iraq announces over 2,500 new infections, more than 90 fatalities


COVID-19: Iraq announces over 2,500 new infections, more than 90 fatalities
2020/07/27 | 18:14 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- An Iraqi volunteer throws a hazmat suit into fire after burying corpses of those died due to COVID-19 complications.

(Photo: Reuters)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links