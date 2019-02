US Amb. calls for resolving issues between KDP, PUK

2019/02/27 | 22:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Baghdad Joey Hood on Wednesday called for resolving disputes betweenthe Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.The PUK said in a press statement that Bafel Talabani and Kosrat Rasul metwith Hood in Sulaymaniyah.The meeting discussed the situation in Iraq, according to the statement.The two sides stressed the continuation and enhancement of relations between Erbiland Baghdad. They also affirmed the need to have a common understanding to resolvecrucial issues.The US delegation stressed the need to strengthen relations between thePUK and the KDP, and to resolve the disputes through dialogue andunderstanding.