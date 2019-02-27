عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


US Amb. calls for resolving issues between KDP, PUK
2019/02/27 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Baghdad Joey Hood on Wednesday called for resolving disputes between

the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.The PUK said in a press statement that Bafel Talabani and Kosrat Rasul met

with Hood in Sulaymaniyah.The meeting discussed the situation in Iraq, according to the statement.

The two sides stressed the continuation and enhancement of relations between Erbil

and Baghdad. They also affirmed the need to have a common understanding to resolve

crucial issues.The US delegation stressed the need to strengthen relations between the

PUK and the KDP, and to resolve the disputes through dialogue and

understanding.







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW