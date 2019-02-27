US Amb. calls for resolving issues between KDP, PUK

2019/02/27 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Baghdad Joey Hood on Wednesday called for resolving disputes between
the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.The PUK said in a press statement that Bafel Talabani and Kosrat Rasul met
with Hood in Sulaymaniyah.The meeting discussed the situation in Iraq, according to the statement.
The two sides stressed the continuation and enhancement of relations between Erbil
and Baghdad. They also affirmed the need to have a common understanding to resolve
crucial issues.The US delegation stressed the need to strengthen relations between the
PUK and the KDP, and to resolve the disputes through dialogue and
understanding.
