Sadr rejects reconciliation with Nouri al-Maliki: sources

2019/02/27 | 22:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Leader of the Sadrist Movement Muqtada al-Sadrdenied any intentions to reconcile with head of State of Law Coalition Nourial-Maliki, only three days after the latter said he is ready to reconcile, sourcesclose to Sadr said, according to media reports.Sadr earlier said that he cannot reconcile unlessthe reconciliation is approved by the people of Mosul, Anbar, and areas affected byterrorism, as well as the families of the victims.Sadr also demanded that the responsible personduring this period, who was Maliki, be referred to a fair trial.