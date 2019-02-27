Sadr rejects reconciliation with Nouri al-Maliki: sources

2019/02/27 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Leader of the Sadrist Movement Muqtada al-Sadr
denied any intentions to reconcile with head of State of Law Coalition Nouri
al-Maliki, only three days after the latter said he is ready to reconcile, sources
close to Sadr said, according to media reports.Sadr earlier said that he cannot reconcile unless
the reconciliation is approved by the people of Mosul, Anbar, and areas affected by
terrorism, as well as the families of the victims.Sadr also demanded that the responsible person
during this period, who was Maliki, be referred to a fair trial.
