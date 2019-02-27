عربي | كوردى
Sadr rejects reconciliation with Nouri al-Maliki: sources
2019/02/27 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Leader of the Sadrist Movement Muqtada al-Sadr

denied any intentions to reconcile with head of State of Law Coalition Nouri

al-Maliki, only three days after the latter said he is ready to reconcile, sources

close to Sadr said, according to media reports.Sadr earlier said that he cannot reconcile unless

the reconciliation is approved by the people of Mosul, Anbar, and areas affected by

terrorism, as well as the families of the victims.Sadr also demanded that the responsible person

during this period, who was Maliki, be referred to a fair trial.



