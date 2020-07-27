Al-Kadhimi gives the security services 72 hours to establish the circumstances of

2020/07/27 | 20:22 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, gave, on Monday, the security services 72 hours to announce the results of the investigation into the events of "Tahrir Square", yesterday, Sunday, which led to the death of two protesters.

A statement of Al-Kadhimi’s office received by Shafaq News agency said, "The Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, held a meeting with the security leaders at the headquarters of the Minister of Interior today, Monday, in the presence of the Minister of Interior, the head of the National Security Service and the National Security Adviser. The meeting will discuss the security situation in the country and the developments of the events that took place yesterday."

Al-Kadhimi directed immediate investigation in the unfortunate events that took place yesterday, "with the results to be announced within a maximum period of seventy-two hours."

Two demonstrators were killed and 11 others were injured, 4 security personnel were injured, and 8 tents were burned, in clashes between security forces and demonstrators, according to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Commission said that these losses occurred as a result of the use of live and rubber bullets, silos, and tear gas.

Al-Kadhimi stressed, "peaceful protest is a right guaranteed by the Iraqi constitution and the duty of the government and its security services is to protect peaceful demonstrations and listen to the demands of the demonstrators."

"the peaceful demonstrators are invited to cooperate with the security forces in reporting suspicious individuals that harm the demonstrations and distort the legitimate demands of the demonstrators," adding that, "kidnapping and murder cases that affect the demonstrators in particular, and citizens in general, and that the competent security authorities give priority to following these crimes and taking actions against the perpetrators."