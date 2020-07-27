Clashes between protestors and Security forces in Najaf

2020/07/27 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Security sources reported on Monday renewed demonstrations and clashes between protesters and security forces in Najaf.

The sources said to Shafaq News agency, "clashes between the law enforcement forces and the demonstrators protesting the power outages in Najaf near the directorate's headquarters."

"The main road leading to the two districts of Aridu and Ur was cut off by burnt tires by the demonstrators due to the deteriorating electricity services," the source added.