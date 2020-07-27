Kirkuk education directorate requests transferring Kurdish education employees to its staff

2020/07/27 | 20:54 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The General Directorate of Education in Kirkuk Governorate, on Monday, urged the Federal Ministry of Education to approve a request for the teachers and employees in Kurdish schools to be included in its staff.

Shafaq news agency viewed an official letter of the directorate, appended by the signature of its director, Ali Hussein Tohme.

The letter transmits the request of the Committee for the defense of teachers in Kirkuk who intend to transfer their services from Kurdistan Region to the General Directorate of Education in Kirkuk Governorate.

The letter appealed to the ministry to approve the request and take appropriate measures in this regard.