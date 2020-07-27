COVID-19: 1721 recoveries in a single day in Kurdistan

2020/07/27 | 21:58 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region announced today, Monday, that 1721 patient has recovered from COVID-19, while registering a drop in the case and fatality counts to 185 and five respectively, over the past 24 hours.

The ministry's statement, received by Shafaq news agency, indicated that it admitted one citizen quarantine to add to 1055 citizens quarantined in 21 different places, including 347 from Al-Sulaymaniyah and 708 from Duhok.

The statement added that the ministry conducted 2,278 new tests, including 861 in Erbil, 411 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 206 in Garmyan, 53 from Raperin, 735 from Duhok and 21 from Halabja.

The test turned positive for 185 suspected cases;93 among which were from Erbil, 32 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 32 from Garmyan, 8 from Raperin, 15 from Duhok, and 5 from Halabja.

The statement said, "1721 patients have achieved full recovery in the past 24 hours; including 69 from Erbil, 1577 from Al-Sulaymaniyah (during the past two weeks), 28 from Garmyan, 21 from Raperin, 16 from Duhok and 10 from Halabja."

The statement indicated, "5 people have passed away during the past 24 hours; including 1 from Erbil, 3 from Al-Sulaymaniyah and 1 from Garmyan."

The statement said the total number of individuals admitted to quarantine since the emergence of the virus in Kurdistan Region stands at 20183, of whom 19,128 people were discharged.

The total number of tests conducted in the same period amounted to 192,407; including 82,124 in Erbil, 63,203 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 45,198 in Duhok and 1882 in Halabja.

As for the total number of people who contracted the virus since the outbreak in the region, the statement confirmed that the total number of cases amounted to 12,635; among whom 3587 were from Erbil, 8195 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 424 from Duhok and 429 from Halabja.

In total, 8,556 patients have achieved full recovery; including 2,658 patients from Erbil, 5207 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 331 from Duhok, and 360 from Halabja.



On the other hand, the total number of inpatients amounted to 3583; including 828 from Erbil and 2601 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, 93 from Duhok, 61 in Halabja.

The death toll in Kurdistan region has reached 496 patients, including 101 from Erbil, 387 from Al-Sulaymaniyah, and 8 from Halabja.