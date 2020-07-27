Katyusha attack on a security camp northern Baghdad

2020/07/27 | 22:30 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security source said, on Monday, that Taji camp north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, was attacked by Katyusha missiles.

"four Katyusha rockets fell on the camp of Taji, which consists Iraqi and American forces," the source told Shafaq News agency.

The Iraqi military bases that houses American forces are exposed to frequent missile attacks especially after the assassination of Quds Force Commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi "Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis" and their companions by a US airstrike earlier this year.