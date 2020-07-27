Taji camp attack damages an Iraqi Helicopter and an Artillery factory

2020/07/27 | 23:34 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A security source said today, Monday, that the missile attack targeting Taji camp, north of the capital, Baghdad, hit a helicopter and artillery factor located inside the camp.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "an Iraqi helicopter and an artillery factory were damaged during the shelling that targeted Taji camp, north of Baghdad this evening".

Unidentified factions fired four Katyusha missiles towards Taji camp, which consists of Iraqi and American forces.

The Iraqi military bases that house American forces are exposed to frequent missile attacks especially after the assassination of Quds Force Commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi "Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis" and their companions by a US airstrike earlier this year.