Kurdistan parliament announces tomorrow's session agenda

2020/07/28 | 00:38 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Presidency of Kurdistan Parliament announced today, Monday, the agenda of the seventh regular session of Parliament, which is scheduled to be held at 10:00 am tomorrow, Tuesday.

The letter, issued by the Presidency of Parliament and received by Shafaq news agency, stated that the session will be devoted to two main topics:

the first, reviewing the report of "the financial and economic situation of Kurdistan Region" in the presence of the Minister of Finance and Economy, the Minister of Planning, the Minister of the region for Negotiations between the region and Baghdad, the head of the Cabinet Office and the Secretary of the Council of Ministers in Kurdistan Regional Government, per the provisions of Article 66 of the internal system of Kurdistan Parliament.

The second topic on the agenda will be the second revision of the proposed law (patient rights and duties in Kurdistan Region) per the provisions of Articles (87, 88, 89) of the internal system of Kurdistan Parliament.