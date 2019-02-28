عربي | كوردى
Fayadh pledges to protect Saudi interests: Sabhan
2019/02/28 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Minister of State for Arab Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan said that Faleh al-Fayadh, former candidate for Iraq's

interior ministry, has pledged to protect Saudi interests and not to let it be

harmed by any faction.Sabhan, who served as an ambassador to

Baghdad, said that Saudi Arabia has cooperated with Iraq and invited a number

of Iraqi leaders to visit its territory, adding that some of the leaders have

accepted the invitation, while others have declined.Observers believe that the visit is part of efforts

to reassure the Kingdom concerning the presence of the Iran-backed IMIS in Iraq,

headed by Fayadh.



