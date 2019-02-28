Fayadh pledges to protect Saudi interests: Sabhan

2019/02/28 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Minister of State for Arab Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan said that Faleh al-Fayadh, former candidate for Iraq's
interior ministry, has pledged to protect Saudi interests and not to let it be
harmed by any faction.Sabhan, who served as an ambassador to
Baghdad, said that Saudi Arabia has cooperated with Iraq and invited a number
of Iraqi leaders to visit its territory, adding that some of the leaders have
accepted the invitation, while others have declined.Observers believe that the visit is part of efforts
to reassure the Kingdom concerning the presence of the Iran-backed IMIS in Iraq,
headed by Fayadh.
