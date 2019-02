Fayadh pledges to protect Saudi interests: Sabhan

2019/02/28 | 00:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi Minister of State for Arab Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan said that Faleh al-Fayadh, former candidate for Iraq'sinterior ministry, has pledged to protect Saudi interests and not to let it beharmed by any faction.Sabhan, who served as an ambassador toBaghdad, said that Saudi Arabia has cooperated with Iraq and invited a numberof Iraqi leaders to visit its territory, adding that some of the leaders haveaccepted the invitation, while others have declined.Observers believe that the visit is part of effortsto reassure the Kingdom concerning the presence of the Iran-backed IMIS in Iraq,headed by Fayadh.