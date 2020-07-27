beSECURE Introduces Agent-Based Scanning to Increase Visibility and Security of IOT, IT, OT and BYOD Assets on Networks

2020/07/28 | 01:32 - Source: Iraq News

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security, a market leader in automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions, announced today that it has added agent-based scanning to its flagship product, beSECURE.



With beSECURE’s agents, enterprises gain complete visibility across their networks and all connected endpoints including IoT, OT and BYOD assets.



Users of agent-based scanning can monitor their entire infrastructure from a single pane of glass and even perform authenticated scans on endpoints not connected to the network - such as unmanaged devices used by remote employees - or on assets that are not “always on” such as desktops that may be turned off when the Vulnerability Scan runs.“We’re proud to take the best Vulnerability Scanner on the market even further.



By extending the scanning capabilities of beSECURE to meet the needs of evolving technology and security needs”, said Aviram Jenik, Beyond Security CEO and co-founder.



“New technologies have introduced new threats while old threats have not gone away; now we can find them all.“Agent-based scanning is available to beSECURE users who want to circumvent the arduous task of obtaining credentials for performing authenticated scans across heterogeneous environments.



With lightweight agents on users’ endpoints, customers can scan on-premise and offsite devices at any time.





beSECURE’s agents can be installed on any Windows-based endpoint.



In addition to scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, the new agents also offer additional optional features such as data leak protection, web-filtering, device control and more.About Beyond Security:Beyond Security is a global leader in automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions - enabling businesses and governments to accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in their networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software at a fraction of the cost of human-based penetration testing.Beyond Security's automated, accurate and simple tools protect the networks and software development life cycle of SMEs across the globe - including industry leaders in aerial and space warfare, banking and finance, media, software development, telecommunications, transportation and more.Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide.



With headquarters located in Sacramento, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.



For more information, please contact Sonia Awan at soniaa@beyondsecurity.com or 747-254-5705.



