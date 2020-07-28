Canada Commits Funds to tackle Pandemic in Iraq

2020/07/28 | 03:04 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Protecting communities from COVID-19: Canada commits funds to tackle growing pandemic in Iraq The Government of Canada has contributed US$1.85 million (CAD 2.5 million) to support the Government of Iraq's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq.
The funds will be directed toward two critical areas […]
