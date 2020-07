2020/07/28 | 09:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Shafaq News / A security source reported that civil defense teams extinguished fires that broke out in Badr Organization headquarters, in Babel Governorate.

The source pointed that the organization's headquarters include the office of MP Hassan Fadaam, as well as the city’s radio station, which is affiliated to Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, attributing the cause of the fire to a short circuit