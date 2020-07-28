Iraqi authorities warn of

2020/07/28 | 09:42 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of the Interior reported, on Tuesday, that there are "dangerous criminal groups" in Al-Tahrir Square, the protest center in the capital, Baghdad.

In a statement, the ministry said, "Our security services have monitored during the past hours, in Al-Tahrir Square, dangerous criminal groups that are seeking to create chaos, beat protestors and start clashes with security services who are maintaining stability and protecting the freedom of expression".

"We reaffirm the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces not to use live bullets for any reason, as strict guidelines have been issued in this regard", the statement added.

On Monday, Al-Kadhimi gave the security services 72 hours to announce the results of the investigation regarding the death of two demonstrators in Al-Tahrir events on Sunday night.

This is the first confrontation between the security forces and the demonstrators in the reign of Al-Kadhimi's, who took over the government last May.

The demonstrators began a march from Al-Tahrir square, protesting the worsening electric power supply during the current heatwave in Iraq, in which temperatures exceeded 50 degrees Celsius.

the security forces fired tear gas intermittently, while demonstrators responded with Molotov cocktails.

Furthermore, two protestors who participated in the march, as well as the member of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq, Ali Al-Bayati, said that the security forces fired shots to disperse the crowds.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said in a televised speech on Monday, that protesting is a protected right", noting that, "the security forces do not have permission to shoot even a single bullet".

The military spokesman, Yahya Rasoul, said that strict orders were issued to the security forces not to use force against the protestors, except in cases of necessity, adding that an investigation would be conducted regarding what happened earlier.

Additionally, two hospitals in Baghdad said that two men succumbed to their wounds in the head and neck, caused by tear gas canisters, while Police said that more than 26 protestors, as well as several members of the security forces, were injured.

It is noteworthy that the largest anti-government protests in decades erupted last October and lasted for several months, during which hundreds of thousands of Iraqis called for jobs, services and the removal of the ruling class, which they say is corrupt.



About 500 people were killed in these protests.

The protests led to the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who was replaced by Al-Kadhimi, last May.

Intermittent demonstrations have resumed in the past few weeks in several Iraqi governorates.