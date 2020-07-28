New details about the Speicher base explosions

2020/07/28 | 11:18 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A security source in Saladin Governorate disclosed, on Tuesday, details regarding the explosions that occurred at the Speicher base, north of Tikrit.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a drone plane bombed the base, on Monday night, targeting a weapons depot of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, and an armor and anti-aircraft factory.

The source denied the presence of any foreign forces at the base, noting that no injuries were registered, the firefighters extinguished the fires, but the bombing resulted in severe material damages.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell reported in a statement yesterday, Monday, that two explosions occurred at the Speicher military airbase.



While yesterday evening, Al-Taji camp, north of the capital, Baghdad, was attacked by Katyusha rockets.

The Iraqi military bases that house American forces are exposed to frequent missile attacks especially after the assassination of Quds Force Commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi "Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis" and their companions by a US airstrike earlier this year.