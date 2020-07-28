An armed faction talks about evidences of an air strike on Speicher camp

2020/07/28 | 15:34 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The spokesperson of Ansar Allah al-Awfiya movement, Adel Al-Karaawi, indicated, on Tuesday, that there is evidence that weapons depots in Al-Saqr and Speicher camps were subjected to an airstrike.

Al-Karaawi told Shafaq News agency, "there is a lot of evidences proving that weapons depots in Al-Saqr and Speicher camps were subjected to an external aerial bombing, including the Iraqi government announcement which reported that the explosion was caused by high temperatures, minutes after the explosion occurred, without any investigation".

He added that "the other thing is that intense, unknown, flying over the camps was observed at the moment of the explosions", noting that, "these camps were previously subjected to such an attack by the American and Israeli aircraft, according to the confessions of government agencies".

Al-Karawi stressed that, "the Iraqi government must reveal the truth behind these explosions and prevent any targeting of official military headquarters, and that the Iraqi resistance factions have the right to respond to any external aggression against the country's sovereignty".

The Iraqi Security Media Cell had reported, in an official statement, that two explosions occurred on Monday evening, at the Speicher Military Air Force Base in Saladin Governorate.

The cell said that civil defense teams were able to control the fire caused by the explosions, without clarifying their nature.

However, a security source informed Shafaq News agency that the accident occurred as a result of the explosion of ammunition boxes.