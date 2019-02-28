Iraqi, Egyptian presidents underscore historic bilateral relations

2019/02/28 | 02:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Observers stressed the importance of the meeting held between Iraqi
President Barham Salih and Egyptian President Abd al-Fatah al-Sisi on the
sidelines of the Arab-European summit in Egypt.President Salih lauded the solid and historic brotherly bonds
between Egypt and Iraq and expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s efforts to
support Iraq across all levels, according to Egyptian reports.
He asserted Iraq’s commitment to strengthening
frameworks of cooperation with Egypt, further promoting relations toward
broader prospects and benefiting from Egyptian expertise in various areas in
the coming period.The Iraqi president valued Egypt’s key role in enhancing the
mechanisms of joint Arab action in the face of the current crises and
challenges in the region. He considered it a model to be emulated in preserving
stability and improving the developmental, economic and social situations in
the Arab world.The two presidents exchanged views on a number of Arab and
regional issues of mutual interest. They agreed on the need to hold intensive
coordination to counter the challenges facing the region and to realize the
aspirations of its peoples for peace and stability.For his part, Egypt's Sisi once again congratulated Salih on
assuming his post last October, following elections that were held in a democratic
and transparent atmosphere.He added that the elections reflected the belief of all segments
of the Iraqi people in the importance of completing all milestones of the
country’s political process, so as to fulfill the ambition and aspirations of the
Iraqi people for security, stability and prosperity in their future.Sisi confirmed that he values the profound and firm Egyptian-Iraqi
relations, which are reinforced by affinity as well as social interaction
between the two peoples.He reiterated Egypt’s commitment to promoting frameworks of
cooperation toward new and diverse prospects in the various political,
economic, trade and cultural areas according to the needs of the Iraqi people,
particularly reconstruction efforts in Iraq.Sisi emphasized the fundamentals of Egypt’s foreign policy on
Iraq, namely supporting the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of
Iraq. He underscored Egypt’s confidence in the ability of the Iraqi national
institutions to overcome all impediments and to form a government that
represents the entire spectrum of the Iraqi people and reflects Iraq’s national
identity.This will contribute to focusing attention on improving the living
conditions of the Iraqi citizens and on preserving Iraq’s security and
stability to prevent the re-emergence of terrorist organizations.
