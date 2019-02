Iraqi, Egyptian presidents underscore historic bilateral relations

2019/02/28 | 02:20

Observers stressed the importance of the meeting held between IraqiPresident Barham Salih and Egyptian President Abd al-Fatah al-Sisi on thesidelines of the Arab-European summit in Egypt.President Salih lauded the solid and historic brotherly bondsbetween Egypt and Iraq and expressed his appreciation for Egypt's efforts tosupport Iraq across all levels, according to Egyptian reports.He asserted Iraq's commitment to strengtheningframeworks of cooperation with Egypt, further promoting relations towardbroader prospects and benefiting from Egyptian expertise in various areas inthe coming period.The Iraqi president valued Egypt's key role in enhancing themechanisms of joint Arab action in the face of the current crises andchallenges in the region. He considered it a model to be emulated in preservingstability and improving the developmental, economic and social situations inthe Arab world.The two presidents exchanged views on a number of Arab andregional issues of mutual interest. They agreed on the need to hold intensivecoordination to counter the challenges facing the region and to realize theaspirations of its peoples for peace and stability.For his part, Egypt's Sisi once again congratulated Salih onassuming his post last October, following elections that were held in a democraticand transparent atmosphere.He added that the elections reflected the belief of all segmentsof the Iraqi people in the importance of completing all milestones of thecountry's political process, so as to fulfill the ambition and aspirations of theIraqi people for security, stability and prosperity in their future.Sisi confirmed that he values the profound and firm Egyptian-Iraqirelations, which are reinforced by affinity as well as social interactionbetween the two peoples.He reiterated Egypt's commitment to promoting frameworks ofcooperation toward new and diverse prospects in the various political,economic, trade and cultural areas according to the needs of the Iraqi people,particularly reconstruction efforts in Iraq.Sisi emphasized the fundamentals of Egypt's foreign policy onIraq, namely supporting the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity ofIraq. He underscored Egypt's confidence in the ability of the Iraqi nationalinstitutions to overcome all impediments and to form a government thatrepresents the entire spectrum of the Iraqi people and reflects Iraq's nationalidentity.This will contribute to focusing attention on improving the livingconditions of the Iraqi citizens and on preserving Iraq's security andstability to prevent the re-emergence of terrorist organizations.