A protest against the high burial costs

2020/07/28 | 17:42 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The

families of people deceased from the Coronavirus in Kirkuk governorate has

protested on Tuesday to refuse to bury their relatives by the Ministry of

Health, which demand a large amount of money for transportation and burial.

A number of

families told Shafaq news agency that “they are protesting to express their

desire to transport their relatives’ bodies by the Medical Directorate of Al

Hashd al Shaabi as usual.



After the issuance of the last unfair decision”.

They justified

their refuse saying that al Hashd transports and bury for free, unlike the

Ministry of Health, which collects one million dinars.

The protest took

place in front of the forensic medicine department in Kirkuk.

"Our died

relative are still at the hospital since last week ...



Hospitals have nothing, not

even doctors… without al Hashd died people would still there", citizen Imad

Hamza told Shafaq news agency.

According to the

families of the victims, the burials caused many problems, because of the

disagreement over the places and times of burials.



Families are often prevented

from burying their relatives where they want, while the Ministry of Health

allow it for a big cost.



