A protest against the high burial costs

Shafaq News / The
families of people deceased from the Coronavirus in Kirkuk governorate has
protested on Tuesday to refuse to bury their relatives by the Ministry of
Health, which demand a large amount of money for transportation and burial.
A number of
families told Shafaq news agency that “they are protesting to express their
desire to transport their relatives’ bodies by the Medical Directorate of Al
Hashd al Shaabi as usual.
After the issuance of the last unfair decision”.
They justified
their refuse saying that al Hashd transports and bury for free, unlike the
Ministry of Health, which collects one million dinars.
The protest took
place in front of the forensic medicine department in Kirkuk.
"Our died
relative are still at the hospital since last week ...
Hospitals have nothing, not
even doctors… without al Hashd died people would still there", citizen Imad
Hamza told Shafaq news agency.
According to the
families of the victims, the burials caused many problems, because of the
disagreement over the places and times of burials.
Families are often prevented
from burying their relatives where they want, while the Ministry of Health
allow it for a big cost.