Najaf: 20 injuries in a demonstration

Shafaq News /the
Commissioner for Human Rights documented, on Tuesday, 20 protesters were
injured in Najaf, due to demonstrations related to poor services and
electricity.
The Commissioner said
in a statement seen by Shafaq News agency, that "today 20 demonstrators
were wounded in Najaf," noting that those "were injured in the
demonstrations against poor services and to demand electricity."
The demonstrations in
Najaf are, like in other governorate in central and southern Iraq; To protest
against the collapse of the electricity service and the low level of supplying
the population with it, as well as the bad services and corruption.
Earlier, A number of
people were injured, last June, in a fire in a building in Najaf, during a
demonstration calling for the removal of the governor and local officials