Najaf: 20 injuries in a demonstration

2020/07/28 | 18:14 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News /the

Commissioner for Human Rights documented, on Tuesday, 20 protesters were

injured in Najaf, due to demonstrations related to poor services and

electricity.

The Commissioner said

in a statement seen by Shafaq News agency, that "today 20 demonstrators

were wounded in Najaf," noting that those "were injured in the

demonstrations against poor services and to demand electricity."

The demonstrations in

Najaf are, like in other governorate in central and southern Iraq; To protest

against the collapse of the electricity service and the low level of supplying

the population with it, as well as the bad services and corruption.

Earlier, A number of

people were injured, last June, in a fire in a building in Najaf, during a

demonstration calling for the removal of the governor and local officials