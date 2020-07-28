Faysh Khabur border crossing to reopen

2020/07/28 | 18:46 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The

local authorities in Kurdistan decided to reopen the Faysh Khabur border

crossing with Syria tomorrow, Wednesday.

"The crossing

will open tomorrow, Wednesday, for the return of the Syrian refugees stranded

on the Syrian side," said crossing official Shawkat Berbahi.

Berbahi added that

"Syrian refugees residing in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah will be able to

cross on Wednesday and Monday, while residents of Duhok will be allowed on

Sunday and Tuesday of every week, and that is until the beginning of next

September.”

About a quarter of a

million Syrian refugees reside in the Kurdistan Region who were displaced from

their country since 2011 due to the war.

Many of them visit

their families in Syria from time to time, as many of them were stuck there as

a result of the closure of the crossing months ago to prevent the outbreak of

the Corona virus.