Parliamentary Security committee: Bombing operations will cause serious damages in Iraq

2020/07/28 | 18:46 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A Member of the Parliamentary Security and

Defense Committee, Harim Agha, criticized today, Tuesday, the bombing

operations targeting military, diplomatic and international headquarters,

warning of losing the confidence of the international community, investment

companies and diplomatic missions due to the security chaos.

Agha said in an interview with Shafaq News agency that

"any targeting of military headquarters inside Iraqi territory is a

violation of the law," stressing that "the government should address

it through dialogue and diplomatic relations with the international

coalition."

"The bombing of international military headquarters and

diplomatic missions by armed militias or outlaws is against the law and

international norms that imposed on states to protect international diplomatic

missions within their territories in accordance with the provisions of the

International Charter," he said.