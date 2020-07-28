Parliamentary Security committee: Bombing operations will cause serious damages in Iraq

Shafaq News / A Member of the Parliamentary Security and
Defense Committee, Harim Agha, criticized today, Tuesday, the bombing
operations targeting military, diplomatic and international headquarters,
warning of losing the confidence of the international community, investment
companies and diplomatic missions due to the security chaos.
Agha said in an interview with Shafaq News agency that
"any targeting of military headquarters inside Iraqi territory is a
violation of the law," stressing that "the government should address
it through dialogue and diplomatic relations with the international
coalition."
"The bombing of international military headquarters and
diplomatic missions by armed militias or outlaws is against the law and
international norms that imposed on states to protect international diplomatic
missions within their territories in accordance with the provisions of the
International Charter," he said.