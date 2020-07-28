Covid-19: 77 fatalities and 2747 news cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News / Iraq registered,
on Monday, 2747 new cases and of Covid-19, as well as about 3918 recoveries and
77 fatalities in the past 24 hours.
The Iraqi Ministry of
Health and Environment said in a statement that, 16922 tests were performed
today,
The newly recovery cases
were distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 546,
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 248, Medical City 112, Najaf 93, Al-Sulaymaniyah 1636, Erbil
69, Duhok 16, Karbala 159, Kirkuk 145,
Diyala 66, Wasit 61, Babel 168, Basra 164, Maysan 90, Al-Diwaniyah 65, Dhi Qar 88,
Al-Anbar 16, Saladin 126, and Nineveh 32 .
The
statement indicated that the cases that are diagnosed amounted to 2747 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 374,
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 549,Medica city 66, Najaf 63, Al-Sulaymaniyah 77, Erbil 93, Duhok 15,
Kirkuk 143, Karbala 195, Diyala 101, Wasit 160, Basra 234, Maysan 52, Babel 161, Dhi Qar 108,
Al-Diwaniyah 93, Al-Anbar 49, Muthanna 116, Nineveh 70, and Saladin 55.
While
77 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 11,
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 3, Medical city 4, Najaf 1, Al-Sulaymaniyah 4, Erbil 1, Karbala 4, Kirkuk 8,
Diyala 1, Basra 5, Wasit 2,Maysan 1,
Babel 13, Dhi Qar 7, Nineveh 1, Muthanna 3, Al-Diwaniyah 3 and Saladin 4.
Since
the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:
·
Confirmed cases: 115332.
·
Recoveries 81062 (70.3% of the
cases).
·
Inpatients: 29735, which 481
admitted to ICU.
·
Fatalities: 4535.