Covid-19: 77 fatalities and 2747 news cases in Iraq today

2020/07/28 | 19:18 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraq registered,

on Monday, 2747 new cases and of Covid-19, as well as about 3918 recoveries and

77 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The Iraqi Ministry of

Health and Environment said in a statement that, 16922 tests were performed

today,

The newly recovery cases

were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 546,

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 248, Medical City 112, Najaf 93, Al-Sulaymaniyah 1636, Erbil

69, Duhok 16, Karbala 159, Kirkuk 145,

Diyala 66, Wasit 61, Babel 168, Basra 164, Maysan 90, Al-Diwaniyah 65, Dhi Qar 88,

Al-Anbar 16, Saladin 126, and Nineveh 32 .

The

statement indicated that the cases that are diagnosed amounted to 2747 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 374,

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 549,Medica city 66, Najaf 63, Al-Sulaymaniyah 77, Erbil 93, Duhok 15,

Kirkuk 143, Karbala 195, Diyala 101, Wasit 160, Basra 234, Maysan 52, Babel 161, Dhi Qar 108,

Al-Diwaniyah 93, Al-Anbar 49, Muthanna 116, Nineveh 70, and Saladin 55.

While

77 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 11,

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 3, Medical city 4, Najaf 1, Al-Sulaymaniyah 4, Erbil 1, Karbala 4, Kirkuk 8,

Diyala 1, Basra 5, Wasit 2,Maysan 1,

Babel 13, Dhi Qar 7, Nineveh 1, Muthanna 3, Al-Diwaniyah 3 and Saladin 4.

Since

the beginning of the outbreak, the total number of:

·

Confirmed cases: 115332.

·

Recoveries 81062 (70.3% of the

cases).

·

Inpatients: 29735, which 481

admitted to ICU.

·

Fatalities: 4535.