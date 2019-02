2019/02/28 | 04:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Thestatement issued by the International Union of Muslim Scholars following theWarsaw Conference in Poland earlier in February unveiled the hidden alliancebetween the Muslim Brotherhood and Iran, after issuing a warning saying that strikingIran will turn the Gulf into destructive chaos that only enemies will takeadvantage of.Theideological consensus between the Muslim Brotherhood and Khamenei'steachings has been known for a long time, as it started since the 1970s andeven before the so-called Islamic Revolution.Thiscame according to remarks by Yusuf Nada, the international relations commissionerfor the Muslim Brotherhood, in an interview with Al-Jazeera in 2002.