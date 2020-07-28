Al-Kadhimi declares

Shafaq News / A
spokesman for Prime Minister has announced today, Tuesday, "personal and
moral" commitments that the latter made towards citizens.
Ahmed Mulla Talal said
in his weekly press conference, "Al-Kadhimi confirmed his personal and
moral commitment to protecting the demonstrators," noting that he
"urged the ministers to listen to their demands."
He added,
"Al-Kadhimi instructed not to use live ammunition towards the
demonstrators," explaining that he "emphasized all security forces to
protect them and cooperate with them."
He pointed out that
"the Minister of Labor confirmed that there are 6,814 retirees and
employees who receive salaries from social welfare", pointing out that
there are 978 retirees and employees who receive salaries with special needs.
Mulla Talal indicated
that the cabinet approved to pay 75 thousand dinars to the “poor“ in Eid
al-Adha occasion.
He also noted that
"the cabinet decided to cancel the debts owed by the beneficiaries of the
social protection benefits, which are 17552 families."