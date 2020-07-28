Al-Kadhimi declares

2020/07/28 | 20:22 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A

spokesman for Prime Minister has announced today, Tuesday, "personal and

moral" commitments that the latter made towards citizens.

Ahmed Mulla Talal said

in his weekly press conference, "Al-Kadhimi confirmed his personal and

moral commitment to protecting the demonstrators," noting that he

"urged the ministers to listen to their demands."

He added,

"Al-Kadhimi instructed not to use live ammunition towards the

demonstrators," explaining that he "emphasized all security forces to

protect them and cooperate with them."

He pointed out that

"the Minister of Labor confirmed that there are 6,814 retirees and

employees who receive salaries from social welfare", pointing out that

there are 978 retirees and employees who receive salaries with special needs.

Mulla Talal indicated

that the cabinet approved to pay 75 thousand dinars to the “poor“ in Eid

al-Adha occasion.

He also noted that

"the cabinet decided to cancel the debts owed by the beneficiaries of the

social protection benefits, which are 17552 families."