Covid-19: 302 new cases and 225 recoveries in Kurdistan today

2020/07/28 | 21:26 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Friday,

302 new cases, 8 fatalities, and 225

recoveries of Covid-19.

The ministry said that tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

The newly 302 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 139

Al-Sulaymaniyah 54

Duhok 24

Garmyan 28

Raperin 42

15 Halabja

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 225

cases, distributed as follows:

Garmyan 9

Al-Sulaymaniyah 134

Erbil 62

Halabja 15

Duhok 5

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 8, distributed as

follows:

Erbil 6

Al-Sulaymaniyah 2

Since the beginning of the outbreak The death toll is 504.