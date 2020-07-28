Covid-19: 302 new cases and 225 recoveries in Kurdistan today

2020/07/28 | 21:26 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Friday,
302 new cases, 8 fatalities, and 225
recoveries of Covid-19.
The ministry said that tests were performed in the past 24 hours.
The newly 302 diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 139
Al-Sulaymaniyah 54
Duhok 24
Garmyan 28
Raperin 42
15 Halabja
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 225
cases, distributed as follows:
Garmyan 9
Al-Sulaymaniyah 134
Erbil 62
Halabja 15
Duhok 5
The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 8, distributed as
follows:
Erbil 6
Al-Sulaymaniyah 2
Since the beginning of the outbreak The death toll is 504.