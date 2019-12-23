The Iraqi Hezbollah reaches 20 km in Syria

2020/07/28 | 22:30 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, on Tuesday, that the “Kata’ib

Hezbollah " brigades deployed in a depth of twenty kilometers in the

eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor in Syria.

The observatory said

that the Iraqi Hezbollah deployed troops in Al-Mayadeen desert in the eastern

countryside of Deir Ez-Zor.





Groups of the Iraqi

Hezbollah militiamen in military vehicles have deployed in Al-Khour and

Al-Tayarat areas nearly 20 km into Al-Mayadeen desert.

The term

"Hezbollah" is related to the Lebanese Hezbollah organization, but the

Iraqi Hezbollah organization was formed separately after more than two decades.

Kata'ib Hezbollah or

Hezbollah Brigades is an Iraqi Shia paramilitary group which is part of Al-Hashd

Al-Shaabi that is supported by Iran.



It has been active in the Iraqi Civil War

and the Syrian Civil War.

The Hezbollah Brigades

describe itself as a “Islamic jihadi formation." According to its official

website, the brigades believe that Wilayat al-Faqih is the best way to

"achieve the rule of Islam in the absence of the Mahdi, the twelfth imam

according to the Shiite beliefs.

The United States

accuses this armed faction of being responsible for a number of missile attacks

against its forces in Iraq.



On December 23, 2019, American aircraft launched

massive raids on brigade locations in the eastern Anbar region, killing and

wounding dozens of its members.