The Iraqi Hezbollah reaches 20 km in Syria

Shafaq News / The
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, on Tuesday, that the “Kata’ib
Hezbollah " brigades deployed in a depth of twenty kilometers in the
eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor in Syria.
The observatory said
that the Iraqi Hezbollah deployed troops in Al-Mayadeen desert in the eastern
countryside of Deir Ez-Zor.
Groups of the Iraqi
Hezbollah militiamen in military vehicles have deployed in Al-Khour and
Al-Tayarat areas nearly 20 km into Al-Mayadeen desert.
The term
"Hezbollah" is related to the Lebanese Hezbollah organization, but the
Iraqi Hezbollah organization was formed separately after more than two decades.
Kata'ib Hezbollah or
Hezbollah Brigades is an Iraqi Shia paramilitary group which is part of Al-Hashd
Al-Shaabi that is supported by Iran.
It has been active in the Iraqi Civil War
and the Syrian Civil War.
The Hezbollah Brigades
describe itself as a “Islamic jihadi formation." According to its official
website, the brigades believe that Wilayat al-Faqih is the best way to
"achieve the rule of Islam in the absence of the Mahdi, the twelfth imam
according to the Shiite beliefs.
The United States
accuses this armed faction of being responsible for a number of missile attacks
against its forces in Iraq.
On December 23, 2019, American aircraft launched
massive raids on brigade locations in the eastern Anbar region, killing and
wounding dozens of its members.