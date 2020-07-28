Karbala to close entirely in the coming period

2020/07/28 | 23:02 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / today, Tuesday, the Karbala governorate

announced that it will be completely closed, starting from tonight, indicating

a comprehensive curfew.

a statement received by Shafaq News Agency declared that " all border crossings of the governorate

will be closed entirely from this night."

It explained that

"a comprehensive curfew will be imposed from July 30 to August 9,

according to the decision of the Supreme Committee for Health and National

Safety."

The Committee decided to impose a curfew during Eid Al-Adha

holiday, as part of the measures to confront the Covid-19 pandemic