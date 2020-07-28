Karbala to close entirely in the coming period

2020/07/28 | 23:02 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Shafaq News / today, Tuesday, the Karbala governorate
announced that it will be completely closed, starting from tonight, indicating
a comprehensive curfew.
a statement received by Shafaq News Agency declared that " all border crossings of the governorate
will be closed entirely from this night."
It explained that
"a comprehensive curfew will be imposed from July 30 to August 9,
according to the decision of the Supreme Committee for Health and National
Safety."
The Committee decided to impose a curfew during Eid Al-Adha
holiday, as part of the measures to confront the Covid-19 pandemic