Kurdistan parliament ask about salaries and postpone sessions

2020/07/29 | 00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Today, Kurdistan Region

Parliament questioned the Minister of Finance about the employees’ salaries,

but the parliament decided to postpone its sessions till the ending of Al-Adha holidays.

Parliamentary

sources told Shafaq news agency the parliament voted for postponing the

session.

The Minister of Finance, Awat Sheikh

Janab, answered a question whether the government is able to pay the salaries

before Adha holidays saying “we will if we find resources for incomes, and we

are still trying”.