Kurdistan parliament ask about salaries and postpone sessions


Kurdistan parliament ask about salaries and postpone sessions
2020/07/29 | 00:06 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-

Shafaq News / Today, Kurdistan Region

Parliament questioned the Minister of Finance about the employees’ salaries,

but the parliament decided to postpone its sessions till the ending of Al-Adha holidays.

 Parliamentary

sources told Shafaq news agency the parliament voted for postponing the

session.

The Minister of Finance, Awat Sheikh

Janab, answered a question whether the government is able to pay the salaries

before Adha holidays saying “we will if we find resources for incomes, and we

are still trying”.

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links