Kurdistan parliament ask about salaries and postpone sessions

2020/07/29 | 00:06 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Shafaq News / Today, Kurdistan Region
Parliament questioned the Minister of Finance about the employees’ salaries,
but the parliament decided to postpone its sessions till the ending of Al-Adha holidays.
Parliamentary
sources told Shafaq news agency the parliament voted for postponing the
session.
The Minister of Finance, Awat Sheikh
Janab, answered a question whether the government is able to pay the salaries
before Adha holidays saying “we will if we find resources for incomes, and we
are still trying”.