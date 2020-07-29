KfW Bank supports Construction of 4 Hospitals in Iraq

2020/07/29 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The number of cases of COVID-19-infected persons is also rapidly increasing in Iraq.
The peak of the disease is expected in autumn.
At least four new hospitals are to be built in the country's largest cities by then.
KfW is financing the construction on behalf of the German government with an initial amount of EUR […]
The peak of the disease is expected in autumn.
At least four new hospitals are to be built in the country's largest cities by then.
KfW is financing the construction on behalf of the German government with an initial amount of EUR […]