Covid-19 Hits Asiacell Earnings
2020/07/29 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Government measures designed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Asiacell's results for the half year ended June 30, 2020.

The company reported revenues of QAR 1.9 billion in H1 2020, down 10% compared to the same period last year.

As a result, EBITDA declined to QAR 828 million (H1 […]

