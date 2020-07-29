Covid-19 Hits Asiacell Earnings

2020/07/29 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Government measures designed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Asiacell's results for the half year ended June 30, 2020.
The company reported revenues of QAR 1.9 billion in H1 2020, down 10% compared to the same period last year.
As a result, EBITDA declined to QAR 828 million (H1 […]
