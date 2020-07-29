An ISIS attack in Al-Anbar

2020/07/29 | 09:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / ISIS militants attacked, on Tuesday evening, a security location in Al-Anbar Governorate, which resulted in victims of Iraqi army officers.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement, "a military force repelled an ISIS attack in Hit city on the desert side, wounding two fighters.

For his part, a security source told Shafaq News agency that the attack resulted in six victims of the Iraqi forces, 2 killed and 4 injured.

The two killed are the commander of brigade 29 ahmad abdel-wahed al- lami, and an army officer, according to the joint operations command.