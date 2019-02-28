Iraq's energy production to exceed 18,000 MW: Abd al-Mahdi

2019/02/28 | 10:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Prime
Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi called for cooperation to resolve the problems, and
the continuation of setting plans to activate economy and achieve public
interest. He also affirmed the need to supply poor areas with electricity.This
came during his presidency of the second meeting of the Supreme Authority for
Inter-Provincial Coordination.Abd
al-Mahdi said he continuously follows up on energy issues through the
ministerial energy committee. He pointed out energy production will increase to
over 18,000 megawatts.The
prime minister affirmed providing required funds to make an increase in energy
production, saying that ten power plants will be inaugurated. He added that development
contracts have also been concluded.Abd
al-Mahdi said that if all efforts are combines, the situation next summer will
be better than the last one.
