Iraq's energy production to exceed 18,000 MW: Abd al-Mahdi

2019/02/28 | 10:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- PrimeMinister Adil Abd al-Mahdi called for cooperation to resolve the problems, andthe continuation of setting plans to activate economy and achieve publicinterest. He also affirmed the need to supply poor areas with electricity.Thiscame during his presidency of the second meeting of the Supreme Authority forInter-Provincial Coordination.Abdal-Mahdi said he continuously follows up on energy issues through theministerial energy committee. He pointed out energy production will increase toover 18,000 megawatts.Theprime minister affirmed providing required funds to make an increase in energyproduction, saying that ten power plants will be inaugurated. He added that developmentcontracts have also been concluded.Abdal-Mahdi said that if all efforts are combines, the situation next summer willbe better than the last one.