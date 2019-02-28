عربي | كوردى
Iraq's energy production to exceed 18,000 MW: Abd al-Mahdi
2019/02/28 | 10:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Prime

Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi called for cooperation to resolve the problems, and

the continuation of setting plans to activate economy and achieve public

interest. He also affirmed the need to supply poor areas with electricity.This

came during his presidency of the second meeting of the Supreme Authority for

Inter-Provincial Coordination.Abd

al-Mahdi said he continuously follows up on energy issues through the

ministerial energy committee. He pointed out energy production will increase to

over 18,000 megawatts.The

prime minister affirmed providing required funds to make an increase in energy

production, saying that ten power plants will be inaugurated. He added that development

contracts have also been concluded.Abd

al-Mahdi said that if all efforts are combines, the situation next summer will

be better than the last one.



