Al-Kadhimi discusses with Al-Asadi and Al-Saadi local issues

2020/07/29 | 12:16 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, held a

meeting with the head of the National Security Agency, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi,

and the head of the Counter-Terrorism Service, Lieutenant Abdul-Wahab Al-Saadi.

During the meeting, the security situation in the country, the

efforts to insure stability, the criminal gangs that carry out kidnapping and

killing crimes and ISIS cells were pursued.

The meeting also addressed the movement of peaceful

demonstrations taking place in a number of governorates of Iraq, where the

Commander in Chief directed the armed security forces to provide the necessary

protection for peaceful demonstrations and not to use any type of violence, and

to meet the legitimate demands of protesters.