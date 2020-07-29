Al-Kadhimi discusses with Al-Asadi and Al-Saadi local issues

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, held a
meeting with the head of the National Security Agency, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi,
and the head of the Counter-Terrorism Service, Lieutenant Abdul-Wahab Al-Saadi.
During the meeting, the security situation in the country, the
efforts to insure stability, the criminal gangs that carry out kidnapping and
killing crimes and ISIS cells were pursued.
The meeting also addressed the movement of peaceful
demonstrations taking place in a number of governorates of Iraq, where the
Commander in Chief directed the armed security forces to provide the necessary
protection for peaceful demonstrations and not to use any type of violence, and
to meet the legitimate demands of protesters.