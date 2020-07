2020/07/29 | 12:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi

Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi, has arrived today to Erbil, the capital

of Kurdistan.

An informed source

said to Shafaq news agency that "Al-Ghanmi arrived to Erbil to meet his Kurdish

counterpart Rebar Ahmad, and discuss common security issues and other topics”.