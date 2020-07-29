UNAMI published a clarification about the demonstrations in Baghdad

2020/07/29 | 12:48 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq news/ United

Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq denied that the UN special representative Jeanine

Hennis-Plasschaert had made a position before the Security Council about demonstrators

in Iraq.

UNAMI mentioned in a

statement received by Shafaq news agency that “Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert hasn’t

presented any report or statement to the Security Council”.



Adding that “UNAMI

observes the situation, and we support the right of the pacific protestor to

express their demands.



AS we request to protect the non-violent demonstrator.”

Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights declared

on Tuesday that 3 protestors were killed, and more than 20 were injured, during

confrontations with the Security Forces in Tahrir Square, in Baghdad.



While the

Ministry of interior said that there were dangerous criminal groups.

The protesters began a

parade from Al-Tahrir Square to Tayaran square complaining the electricity cuts

during heat wave.

Policemen, medics and

protestors claimed that the security forces tried to end the parade and

launched tear gas.



While, a security resource said that the protestor throwed

stones and fire bombs.

On Monday, he Iraqi Prime

Minister warned during a speech that “Protesting is a legitimate right, and Security

forces are not permitted to fire a single bullet against the

demonstrators".



He also said that he had opened an investigation and

demanded results within 72 hours.

Military spokesman

Yehia Rasool said in a statement that security forces had been given strict

instructions not to use force against protesters unless necessary.

The biggest

anti-government protest broke out last October and lasted for months.



That

time, hundreds of thousands of Iraqi demanded jobs, services, and the expulsion

of the elite politicians.



Five hundred protestors were killed.

The demonstration

caused the resign of the ex-PM, Adel Abdul Mahdi.

During the last few

weeks protest took place in many governorates.