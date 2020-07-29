UNAMI published a clarification about the demonstrations in Baghdad

Shafaq news/ United
Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq denied that the UN special representative Jeanine
Hennis-Plasschaert had made a position before the Security Council about demonstrators
in Iraq.
UNAMI mentioned in a
statement received by Shafaq news agency that “Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert hasn’t
presented any report or statement to the Security Council”.
Adding that “UNAMI
observes the situation, and we support the right of the pacific protestor to
express their demands.
AS we request to protect the non-violent demonstrator.”
Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights declared
on Tuesday that 3 protestors were killed, and more than 20 were injured, during
confrontations with the Security Forces in Tahrir Square, in Baghdad.
While the
Ministry of interior said that there were dangerous criminal groups.
The protesters began a
parade from Al-Tahrir Square to Tayaran square complaining the electricity cuts
during heat wave.
Policemen, medics and
protestors claimed that the security forces tried to end the parade and
launched tear gas.
While, a security resource said that the protestor throwed
stones and fire bombs.
On Monday, he Iraqi Prime
Minister warned during a speech that “Protesting is a legitimate right, and Security
forces are not permitted to fire a single bullet against the
demonstrators".
He also said that he had opened an investigation and
demanded results within 72 hours.
Military spokesman
Yehia Rasool said in a statement that security forces had been given strict
instructions not to use force against protesters unless necessary.
The biggest
anti-government protest broke out last October and lasted for months.
That
time, hundreds of thousands of Iraqi demanded jobs, services, and the expulsion
of the elite politicians.
Five hundred protestors were killed.
The demonstration
caused the resign of the ex-PM, Adel Abdul Mahdi.
During the last few
weeks protest took place in many governorates.