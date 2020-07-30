ISIS claims assassination of second Iraqi general in 10 days


ISIS claims assassination of second Iraqi general in 10 days
2020/07/30 | 00:30 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Brigadier General Ahmed al-Lami, who was killed in the western Iraqi city of Hit on July 28, 2020.

(Photo: Iraqi Ministry of Defense)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links