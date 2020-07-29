International shipping Platform Parcel ABC expands it’s activities to Africa

2020/07/30 | 08:54 - Source: Iraq News

The online shipping platform ParcelABC is expanding its activities to Africa.

From now on, international and domestic shipments can be made in most of the continent.



It expands to all the regions of Africa.



Parcel ABC now operates in:Eastern African countries: Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, RwandaSouthern African countries: Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana.Central African countries: Democrat Republic of Congo, Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia, Madagascar.Northern African countries: Egypt, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Ghana.West African countries: Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Morroco.



Also, recently, Parcel ABC expanded its activities to China, India, and Saudi Arabia.



The goal of Parcel ABC is to offer a full range of parcel delivery services in the global market.



The main purpose of Parcel ABC is to make delivery from door to door possible and affordable for anyone all around the globe.



Parcel ABC shipping platform brings together large and small courier companies around the world and is one of the largest courier networks in the sector.



According to Andrius Balkūnas, one of the founders of the ParcelABC online shipping platform, the pandemic did not stop the rapid expansion of the platform .“At the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, we hit the unknown.



There was no answer on what’s next, a lot of businesses failed to expand to even operate.



What we noticed is that there was an even bigger demand for delivery services since all travels had stopped.



Therefore we took a risk and did not stop expanding to the new markets.” says Mr.



Balkūnas.ParcelABC is already shipping packages from most countries across the globe and offers a large selection of services to and from its established markets of the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, Australia, Italy, and the United States.



More information about the parcel services offered by ParcelABC can be found by visiting the website at http://www.parcelabc.com Contact Info: Name: ParcelABC Email: support@parcelabc.com Organization: Parcel ABC Limited Address: 5 Underwood Street, London, N1 7LY, United KingdomAndrius BalkūnasParcelABC+44 20 8089 4996email us here

