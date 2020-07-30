DNO "Steps Up Activity"


DNO
2020/07/30 | 15:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported stepped up investments across its portfolio on the back of higher production and significantly improved liquidity outlook as the Company recovers from the oil market turmoil that upended the second quarter of 2020.

Operated production in July at the Company's flagship Tawke license in the […]

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links