Japanese Firm Wins $4bn Iraq Project

2020/07/30 | 15:38 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved a contract with Japan's JGC Corporation to build a 55,000-bpd refinery in Basra province.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Oil, the new plant will create 7,000 jobs, in addition to 70,000 during the construction phase.
The General Manager of the South Refineries Company […]
