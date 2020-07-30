Hyundai to Build Al-Khairat Power Station

2020/07/30 | 15:38 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
The Cabinet discussed the needs of Iraq's health sector, and agreed several measures to expand existing capacity and introduce new services.
The measures included: Adding additional ward capacity for the treatment of cancer patients at the National Amal Hospital and the […]
