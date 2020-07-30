Evangelist John Dye Debuts Most Anticipated Spiritual Edification

2020/07/30 | 22:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Your Personal Destiny: A Complete Guide

"The motivational speaker, Evangelist John Dye, launches his enchiridion for Spiritual Enlightenment entitled, Your Personal Destiny: A Complete Guide"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently released by Evangelist John Dye, “Your Personal Destiny: A Complete Guide” rekindles the spiritual relationship of each person with God.



The book grants its readers an intrinsic journey, guiding them into the pinnacle level of self-enlightenment.



As a spiritual counselor himself, Evangelist John Dye seeks to share his deep understanding of each step of this internal journey, leading you closer to God.



Millions of people across the globe have asked existential questions about life and faith – the intertwining philosophy of existentialism.



Seeking the answers to these questions takes time, which frustrates and places a person in a constant state of struggle.



Evangelist John Dye understands this constant internal dilemma, which pushed him to publish his book “Your Personal Destiny: A Complete Guide”.Just like how the sun finds its way to the thinnest of cracks, God’s presence extends to perpetuity, constantly finding its way to each person.



“Your Personal Destiny: A Complete Guide” helps its readers identify these spiritual opportunities for you to open up.



Evangelist John Dye is constantly in touch with the spiritual needs of people, allowing him to deliver the truth with core-affecting lines.“Your Personal Destiny: A Complete Guide” is now available on Amazon or Barnes & Noble in different formats to suit the needs of each reader.



Also on https://www.heartministriesonline.com/About the AuthorEvangelist John Dye is a model, actor, motivational speaker, and spiritual counselor, who constantly associates in the spiritual needs of many; seeking the will of God and his grace.



His passion in listening to the needs of others has led him to do multiple radio and TV interviews, which in turn has made him realize his calling to write this spiritual guide for everybody.As he shares a path to every person on how to connect with God in their way, Evangelist John Dye believes that each individual has their spiritual path to take.



And it is his utmost pleasure to steer your direction towards spiritual edification, awareness, and growth.It has been said without a vision the people perish, but Evangelist John Dye has brought us a vision and the truth from God that we should listen and respond too for a change.



