ISIS members killed, hideouts destroyed in Coalition airstrike in Kirkuk

2019/02/28 | 14:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The US-led Coalition has carried out airstrikes against ISIS hideouts in the remote areas of Kirkuk province, military sources were quoted saying.
In remarks, the sources said several ISIS militants were killed during the airstrikes, in addition to destroying ISIS pockets at four different areas in south and west f Kirkuk.
In late 2017, Iraq declared victory against ISIS, however, Kirkuk as well as other regions are still challenged by ISIS sleeper cells.
In remarks, the sources said several ISIS militants were killed during the airstrikes, in addition to destroying ISIS pockets at four different areas in south and west f Kirkuk.
In late 2017, Iraq declared victory against ISIS, however, Kirkuk as well as other regions are still challenged by ISIS sleeper cells.