Party chief urges intensifying efforts to put an end for ISIS crimes

2019/02/28 | 14:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Muthanna al-Samarrai, the leader of the Civil Track Party, has denounced crimes committed by ISIS, last of which was news over killing 50 Yazidi women.
In press remarks, Samarrai urged the government to eradicate terrorism and its resources through social justice, imposing law as well as expediting the trials of the arrested terrorists.
Moreover, he stressed the necessity of carrying out a national campaign at which all religious, social and cultural figures take part to fight all forms of extremism. He also called on the Parliament to support it.
