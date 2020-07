Three Iraqi Start-Ups get Seed Funding

2020/07/31 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ali Al-Makhzomy, for The Station.Re-published with permission by Iraq Business News.Five One Labs recently hosted an online Start-up Showcase to celebrate the graduation of their first-ever Arabic incubator program in c.Over 90 attendees joined the event from Iraq, Germany, USA and other places.Ten of the entrepreneurs gave brief overviews of […]