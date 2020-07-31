2020/07/31 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Second former Unaoil executive sentenced for bribery in post-occupation Iraq Stephen Whiteley, Unaoil's former territory manager for Iraq, has today become the second Unaoil executive to be sentenced for paying over $500,000 in bribes to secure a $55m contract to supply offshore mooring buoys.
He was sentenced by HHJ Beddoe to 3 years' imprisonment.
