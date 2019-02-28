Kurdistan presidency law to be amended if no deal reached with PUK, KDP says

2019/02/28 | 15:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Omed Xoshnaw, KDP party, Iraqi Kurdistan, 2018. Photo: Xoshnaw’s FB,
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s presidency law will be amended and a new president elected even if the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is unable to reach an agreement with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the head of the KDP caucus in parliament has said.
KDP caucus leader Omed Khoshnaw said during an interview with Voice of America that was published on Thursday that the work of parliament will not be derailed because the KDP and the PUK cannot come to agreement over issues such as Kirkuk.
Khoshnaw hoped that the parties would reach a deal on Saturday, when the parties are scheduled to meet.
“But, if we do not reach an agreement, the work of parliament won’t be paralyzed and we will make progress. The presidency law will be amended and the Kurdistan Region’s president will be elected,” he said.
The KDP lawmaker added that only one provision of the presidency law would be amended, so that the president is elected by parliament and not by popular vote, as was previously the case.
“The powers of the president will remain as it is until a constitution is written,” he said.
Talks between the KDP and the PUK broke down after the latter boycotted a session of parliament on February 18, during which a speaker and two deputy speakers were elected.
The PUK later announced that negotiations had entered a new phase and that the party would adopt a “different stance” with regard to its position on the Kurdistan Region’s presidency in talks with the KDP.
