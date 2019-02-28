Iraqi Federal court postpones hearing on legality of Kurdistan oil exports until April

2019/02/28 | 15:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq’s top federal court. Photo: Courtesy/iraqfsc.iq
BAGHDAD,— The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court on Thursday postponed until April a hearing on the legality of independent oil exports by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
The court’s spokesperson Iyas Samuk said that the court decided during a scheduled court proceeding to postpone the hearing until April 3, 2019.
Iraq’s former oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi asked the court to issue a ruling that would ban independent oil exports by Erbil, which started sending oil through its pipeline to Turkey in 2014 following a dispute with Baghdad.
Samuk added that the court had asked about the “fate of the oil agreement between the federal government and the KRG and its impact on the course of the lawsuit, as well as the effect of Article 10 of the federal budget law for 2019.”
The court postponed the hearing at the request of the parties in order to obtain answers from the government, according to the federal court’s spokesman.
The Kurdistan Region is required to transfer 250,00 barrels of crude oil per day to Iraq’s State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) in return for 12.67 percent of the federal budget.
Erbil started to independently export oil to the international markets through Turkey’s Ceyhan port in 2014 after Baghdad cut the Region’s budget share.
However, the KRG’s oil exports declined sharply after Baghdad restored its authority over most of the Region’s oil industry following a military operation in Kirkuk and the disputed areas in October 2017.
In October 2017, Baghdad’s National Security Council announced that a probe has been launched into Kurdistan’s lucrative oil revenues and officials in the region who might have illegally monopolised the market.
“The corrupt will be exposed and the funds recovered,” said a statement from the council in October 2017, headed by ex-Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.
Kurdistan considered as the most corrupted part of Iraq. According to Kurdish lawmakers and leaked documents billions of dollars are missing from Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil revenues. A Kurdish lawmaker said in March 2017 the amount of $1.266 billion from oil exports and Iraqi Kurdistan’s revenue has gone missing over the last three months.
In January 2019 a a top Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) official Mala Bakhtiar said that some 30,000 barrels per day of oil are being looted from Kirkuk and smuggled into Sulaimani in Iraqi Kurdistan Region.
Read more about Corruption in Iraqi Kurdistan
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, nrttv.com | Ekurd.net
Comments Comments
BAGHDAD,— The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court on Thursday postponed until April a hearing on the legality of independent oil exports by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
The court’s spokesperson Iyas Samuk said that the court decided during a scheduled court proceeding to postpone the hearing until April 3, 2019.
Iraq’s former oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi asked the court to issue a ruling that would ban independent oil exports by Erbil, which started sending oil through its pipeline to Turkey in 2014 following a dispute with Baghdad.
Samuk added that the court had asked about the “fate of the oil agreement between the federal government and the KRG and its impact on the course of the lawsuit, as well as the effect of Article 10 of the federal budget law for 2019.”
The court postponed the hearing at the request of the parties in order to obtain answers from the government, according to the federal court’s spokesman.
The Kurdistan Region is required to transfer 250,00 barrels of crude oil per day to Iraq’s State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) in return for 12.67 percent of the federal budget.
Erbil started to independently export oil to the international markets through Turkey’s Ceyhan port in 2014 after Baghdad cut the Region’s budget share.
However, the KRG’s oil exports declined sharply after Baghdad restored its authority over most of the Region’s oil industry following a military operation in Kirkuk and the disputed areas in October 2017.
In October 2017, Baghdad’s National Security Council announced that a probe has been launched into Kurdistan’s lucrative oil revenues and officials in the region who might have illegally monopolised the market.
“The corrupt will be exposed and the funds recovered,” said a statement from the council in October 2017, headed by ex-Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.
Kurdistan considered as the most corrupted part of Iraq. According to Kurdish lawmakers and leaked documents billions of dollars are missing from Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil revenues. A Kurdish lawmaker said in March 2017 the amount of $1.266 billion from oil exports and Iraqi Kurdistan’s revenue has gone missing over the last three months.
In January 2019 a a top Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) official Mala Bakhtiar said that some 30,000 barrels per day of oil are being looted from Kirkuk and smuggled into Sulaimani in Iraqi Kurdistan Region.
Read more about Corruption in Iraqi Kurdistan
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, nrttv.com | Ekurd.net
Comments Comments